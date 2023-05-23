UBS Group Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $340.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $327.62 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.02.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

