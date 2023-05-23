Tsai Capital Corp Sells 4,223 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.8% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.35.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,875. The company has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $213.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

