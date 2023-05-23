TRON (TRX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $313.93 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. TRON has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $313.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003339 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,327,886,982 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.