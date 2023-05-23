Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of TRINL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

