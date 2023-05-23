Trex (NYSE:TREX) Trading Down 3.1%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $54.79. Approximately 270,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,044,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 22.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 49,385 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 250,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.