Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $88.53

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.53, but opened at $90.99. Transcat shares last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 3,847 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $689.40 million, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
