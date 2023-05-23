Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $88.53

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.53, but opened at $90.99. Transcat shares last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 3,847 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Transcat Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $689.40 million, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

About Transcat

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 27.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Transcat by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Transcat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

