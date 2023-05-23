TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPIC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

