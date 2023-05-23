TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $14,585,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

