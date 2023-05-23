TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $63.56 Average PT from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.0 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.