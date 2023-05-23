Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $61.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.