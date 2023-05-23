tomiNet (TOMI) 1-Day Volume Hits $20.14 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00014007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $183.22 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.70623789 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $19,748,971.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

