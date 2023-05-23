Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at $30,895,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 891,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,345. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Toast has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

