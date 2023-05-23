Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 1,990,803 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990,803 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 0.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 458,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,418. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

