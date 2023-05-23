Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Invests $786,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.69. The company had a trading volume of 753,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.90. The stock has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.