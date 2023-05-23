Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $127.58 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 5.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.12% of American Express worth $127,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.64. 756,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,371. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.37.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

