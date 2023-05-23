Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 929,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 6.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $152,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,110. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

