Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0429 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $263.91 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,145,865,776 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

