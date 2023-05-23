The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. 4,133,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,132,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

