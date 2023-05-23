The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 4.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 597,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,963. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

