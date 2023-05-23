The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,406,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209,467 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $868,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,615,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. 571,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,963. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.