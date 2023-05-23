The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Toro Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.66. 487,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,074. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,034,000 after purchasing an additional 419,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

