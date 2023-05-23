The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.84. 380,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

