The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HD traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.20. 2,256,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,844. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $299.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

