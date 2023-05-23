The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $68.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

