The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

