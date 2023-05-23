Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3496 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPY opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $52.80.
About Thai Beverage Public
