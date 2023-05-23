Tezos Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Tezos has a market cap of $839.64 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003339 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,010,990 coins and its circulating supply is 938,814,984 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

