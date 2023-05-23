Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 713,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

