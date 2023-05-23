Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

