Terex (TEX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2023 – Terex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Terex had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/3/2023 – Terex had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/3/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $64.00.

5/2/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $50.00.

4/18/2023 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $50.00.

4/12/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,638 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

