Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Trimmed by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 529,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,759. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

