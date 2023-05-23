Tenset Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $35.26 million and approximately $18,681.95 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,326,009 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

