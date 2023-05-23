TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $451.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.83 and a 200-day moving average of $473.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.