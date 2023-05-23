TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 741 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

