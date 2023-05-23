TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 251 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

