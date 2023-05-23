TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 496 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $201.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

