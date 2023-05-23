TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

