Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.27

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 351944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.05%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,349,000 after purchasing an additional 538,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,417,000 after buying an additional 261,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,322,000 after buying an additional 80,166 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

