Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $471.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

