Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD):

5/17/2023 – Tactile Systems Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2023 – Tactile Systems Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00.

5/9/2023 – Tactile Systems Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00.

5/8/2023 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Tactile Systems Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 213,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,969. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Tactile Systems Technology Inc alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock worth $319,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.