T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.73. 388,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,787. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

