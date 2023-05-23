T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,439 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,363,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,385,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

