Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 29,685 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.