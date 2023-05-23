Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

