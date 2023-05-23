Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 159.80 ($1.99). Approximately 279,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.00).

Syncona Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Syncona



Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.



