SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

