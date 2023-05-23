Stratis Market Cap Hits $71.25 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $885,683.80 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.37 or 0.06782655 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00038573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,391,369 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.