StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GREI. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $675,000.

GREI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in global real estate and infrastructure companies. GREI was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

