StoneX Group Inc. Sells 11,623 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 13,794,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,127,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

