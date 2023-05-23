StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 2.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,020. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

